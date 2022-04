SOUP KITCHEN TO BUILD NEW FACILITY TO FEED THE HUNGRY

THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN IS PLANNING TO MOVE.

LYN ARMENTROUT, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE NON-PROFIT AGENCY THAT FEEDS THE HUNGRY SAYS THEY HAVE OUTGROWN THEIR CURRENT LOCATION AT 717 WEST 7TH STREET AND WILL BUILD A NEW FACILITY:

THAT NEW FACILITY WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE CORNER OF 9TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS, NEXT TO THE WARMING SHELTER.

ARMENTROUT SAYS THE SOUP KITCHEN ALREADY PROVIDES LUNCHES EACH DAY TO THE WARMING SHELTER, AND THE NEW LOCATION WILL ALSO BE NEAR SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER AND SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH:

A CAPITAL FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN IS BEGINNING TO ASSIST WITH THE CONSTRUCTION COSTS.

ARMENTROUT SAYS THERE ARE DIFFERENT WAYS PEOPLE MAY CONTRIBUTE TO THE PROJECT:

THEY HOPE TO COMPLETE THE NEW FACILITY BY THE END OF THIS YEAR.

THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN WAS FOUNDED IN 1987.

THEY ARE 100% RELIANT ON THE GENEROSITY OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY TO FULFILL THEIR MISSION OF PROVIDING A FREE, HOT MEAL TO ANYONE, NO QUESTIONS ASKED.