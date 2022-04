SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS AFTER AN ALLEGED ASSAULT AND PURSUIT SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A 9-1-1 CALL FROM A WOMAN STATING HER BOYFRIEND POINTED A GUN AT HER HEAD AND PROCEEDED TO SHOOT IT NEXT TO HER.

THE VICTIM RAN FOR HELP AND WAS CHASED BY THE MAN, WHO THEN FLED IN A VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECT, 35-YEAR-OLD AGUSTIN SANCHEZ JR, CRASHED HIS VEHICLE IN THE 4000 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET, WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND OFFICERS RECOVERED A GUN INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

SANCHEZ JR WAS TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AND THEN ARRESTED.

HE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, FELONY ASSAULT, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, FELONY ELUDING AND SEVERAL TRAFFIC COUNTS.