SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING REPORTED AT A WESTSIDE BAR EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND LYING ON THE FRONT STEPS OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET AT 12:17 A.M.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

OFFICERS ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE SHOOTING AND ASK FOR ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME TO CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIPLINE AT 258-TIPS.