SUSPECT CHARGED IN KIDNAP & ASSAULT ON JACKSON STREET

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES INCLUDING KIDNAPPING FOLLOWING INCIDENTS LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL SHORTLY AFTER 4 P.M. IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET.

THEY FOUND A VEHICLE WITH THE FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW SHOT OUT, A BULLET HOLE IN THE HOOD AND SEVERAL IMPACT HOLES IN THE GARAGE AT 1808 JACKSON.

THE INVESTIGATION LED TO 1812 JACKSON WHERE A MALE SUSPECT AND HIS GIRLFRIEND WERE INSIDE. THE WOMAN WAS SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE INJURIES.

THE SUSPECT, 34-YEAR-OLD CAPRI ROGERS, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE KIDNAPPING, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, FELONY DOMESTIC ASSAULT, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

A SHOTGUN AND A 22 CALIBER REVOLVER WERE FOUND IN THE RESIDENCE.

ROGERS IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $75,000 BOND.