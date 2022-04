SIOUX CITY CHURCH COLLECTING SUPPLIES FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

A SIOUX CITY CHURCH IS PARTNERING WITH TWO REGIONAL ORGANIZATIONS TO COLLECT SUPPLIES AND RAISE FUNDS TO HELP UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IN POLAND.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS THERE ARE FOUR MILLION REFUGEES WHO HAVE FLED UKRAINE TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES WHO NEED HELP:



REDEEMER IS ALSO PARTNERING WITH NORFOLK, NEBRASKA BASED ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN TO COLLECT SUPPLIES FOR THE REFUGEES:



THOSE ARE THE ONLY ITEMS TO BE COLLECTED, AND SUPPLY DONATIONS MAY BE BROUGHT TO A SEMI THAT WILL BE PARKED STARTING NEXT FRIDAY IN THE REDEEMER CHURCH PARKING LOT:



THE SUPPLIES THAT ARE COLLECTED WILL BE DRIVEN TO NORFOLK WHERE THE ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN WILL THEN SHIP THEM TO POLAND.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS MAY CONTACT REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH AT 276-1125 OR ONLINE AT REDEEMER SIOUX CITY DOT COM.