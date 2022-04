OBED SENTENCED FOR CREDIT UNION BREAK IN

A MAN WHO BURGLARIZED THE SIOUXLAND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION IN THE DAKOTA CITY TYSON PLANT IN 2021 HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

22-YEAR-OLD MIKE AKEEN OBED OF THE FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA, WAS SENTENCED TO 18 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ENTERING A FEDERAL CREDIT UNION WITH THE INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY.

DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO AN ALARM AT THE CREDIT UNION LAST JUNE 11TH AND FOUND A VIRTUAL TELLER MACHINE HAD BEEN DAMAGED AND A PIECE OF THE CEILING IN THE VAULT ROOM HAD BEEN REMOVED.

LAW ENFORCEMENT HEARD A SOUND IN THE CEILING AND FOUND OBED HIDING THERE.

THEY ALSO RECOVERED A BAG CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY $218,000 IN CASH, THE SAME AMOUNT THAT WAS MISSING FROM THE CREDIT UNION’S SAFE.