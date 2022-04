ONE OF TWO INMATES WHO ESCAPED CUSTODY IN YANKTON IS IS BACK BEHIND BARS.

21-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY MCDONALD WAS CAUGHT AND ARRESTED IN MINNEHAHA COUNTY ON THURSDAY.

HE AND TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD GAIGE MCCUNE VANISHED FROM THEIR WORK RELEASE JOBSITE IN YANKTON ON TUESDAY.

POLICE SAY MCCUNE IS STILL MISSING.

HE’S DESCRIBED AS A WHITE FIVE-FOOT-SEVEN INCH TALL, 190 POUND MALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS URGED TO CALL THEIR LOCAL POLICE.