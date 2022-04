WINNAVEGAS CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY

THE WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT NEAR SLOAN IS CELEBRATING ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY.

INTERIM GENERAL MANAGER MICHAEL MICHAUD SAYS THE ORIGINAL CASINO IN APRIL OF 1992 WAS THREE TRAILERS CONNECTED TOGETHER TO PROVIDE LAS VEGAS STYLE GAMING TO THE AREA WITH THE REVENUE GENERATED TO HELP WINNEBAGO TRIBAL MEMBERS:

WINNAVEGAS HAS ALSO DONATED OVER $5.7 MILLION TO THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

OVER THE LAST THREE DECADES, WINNAVEGAS HAS BROUGHT NATIONAL ACTS TO THE INDOOR STAGE AND ALSO TO THEIR OUTDOOR VENUE INCLUDING TOBY KEITH, ROY CLARK, WILLIE NELSON, JOE WALSH, NEAL MCCOY, FOREIGNER, STYX AND MANY MORE,

MICHAUD SAYS THE 2022 CELEBRATION INCLUDES MORE GREAT CONCERTS THIS MONTH AND LATER THIS COMING YEAR:

MICHAUD SAYS THE CASINO IS ALSO LOOKING TO THE FUTURE;

GUESTS CELEBRATING WITH WINNAVEGAS THIS APRIL WILL HAVE A ONCE IN A LIFETIME CHANCE TO WIN $500,000 IN THE “PRESS FOR CASH” PROMOTION.

THE CASINO RESORT IS OWNED AND OPERATED BY THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA.