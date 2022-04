TWO MORE BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS IN NORTHWEST IOWA

THERE ARE TWO MORE REPORTS OF BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE USDA HAVE CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES IN A FLOCK OF COMMERCIAL LAYER CHICKENS IN OSCEOLA COUNTY AND IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF AVIAN FLU IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES SHOULD ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AT (515) 281-5305.

IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.