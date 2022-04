SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW OPENS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW BEGINS TODAY (FRIDAY) AT THE MARRIOTT CENTER IN IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN KEVIN POTTEBAUM OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION SAYS AFTER TWO YEARS OF VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS, THIS YEAR’S SHOW IS BACK IN BLOOM WITH AN IN-PERSON EVENT AND EXPERTS THERE TO ANSWER YOUR GARDENING QUESTIONS:

EDUCATION IS STILL A BIG FOCUS WITH 18 SESSIONS FEATURING SOME OF THE TOP GARDENING SPEAKERS FROM THE AREA;

THERE’S ALSO A WINTER FARMER’S MARKET FEATURING POPULAR VENDORS FROM THE SIOUX CITY FARMER’S MARKET.

DOORS OPEN AT 9 A.M. EACH DAY AND THE SHOW RUNS UNTIL 6 P.M.

ADMISSION IS $5 PER DAY WITH CHILDREN 12 AND YOUNGER ADMITTED FREE.

File photo