RICKETTS SETS CONGRESSIONAL SPECIAL ELECTION DATE

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS ANNOUNCED A SPECIAL ELECTION FOR THE OPEN SEAT IN NEBRASKA’S 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

THE ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JUNE 28TH.

THE GOVERNOR SET THE DATE FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION IN CONSULTATION WITH THE NEBRASKA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE.

THE ELECTION IS BEING HELD DUE TO THE RESIGNATION OF REPRESENTATIVE JEFF FORTENBERRY.

RICKETTS HAS RECEIVED AND ACCEPTED FORTENBERRY’S RESIGNATION, WHICH BECAME EFFECTIVE WHEN THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS ADJOURNED ON MARCH 31ST.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE UPCOMING SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE NEBRASKA SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE.