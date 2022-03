PRIVATE SCHOOL FUNDING BILL PASSES IA SENATE

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA SENATE HAVE VOTED FOR GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO PROVIDE STATE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR LOW AND MIDDLE INCOME FAMILIES — TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES FOR 10-THOUSAND CHILDREN.

SENATOR AMY SINCLAIR, A REPUBLICAN FROM ALLERTON, SAYS IT’S ELITIST TO DENY THE CHOICE OF A PRIVATE EDUCATION TO THE POOR AMONG US.

HOUSEHOLDS WITH AN INCOME AT OR BELOW 400 PERCENT OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL COULD APPLY FOR THE MONEY.

FOR A FAMILY OF FOUR, THE CUT OFF WOULD BE A MAXIMUM INCOME OF ABOUT 110-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR FROM SIOUX CENTER, SAYS SOME PARENTS FEEL LIKE THEIR VALUES ARE UNDER ATTACK IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

ONE REPUBLICAN SENATOR FROM A RURAL AREA AND ALL THE DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE VOTED AGAINST THE PLAN.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JACKIE SMITH OF SIOUX CITY, SAYS PUBLIC TAX DOLLARS SHOULD BE USED FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS OF CORALVILLE SAYS TAXPAYER DOLLARS SHOULDN’T BE DIRECTED TOWARD PRIVATE SCHOOLS THAT CAN REJECT STUDENT APPLICANTS FOR ANY REASON.

THERE IS AN IMPASSE AMONG REPUBLICANS ON TAXPAYER FUNDED PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS, AS THE PROPOSAL HAS STALLED IN THE HOUSE.