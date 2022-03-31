Plitzuweit named head coach at West Virginia

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Thursday that she has accepted the head coaching position at West Virginia University.

Plitzuweit compiled a 158-36 record over six seasons with the Coyotes. South Dakota captured three Summit League regular season titles and three-straight Summit League Tournament crowns. The program qualified for four-straight NCAA Tournaments and the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history this season with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor.

The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit tops the Summit League record books for overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894).

A national search for the 11th head coach in South Dakota women’s basketball history will begin immediately.