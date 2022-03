PERRY CREEK BRIDGE REOPENED AFTER FIRE (UPDATE)

THE BRIDGE OVER PERRY CREEK IN THE 400 BLOCK OF WEST 19TH STREET HAS REOPENED AFTER BEING CLOSED THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING DUE TO A FIRE.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO THE BLAZE AT 3:24 A.M.

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE ENGINEER’S INSPECTION DETERMINED THE BRIDGE WAS SAFE FOR TRAFFIC.

HE SAYS IT’S LIKELY HOMELESS PEOPLE CAMPING UNDER THE BRIDGE STARTED THE FIRE:

THE BRIDGE WAS REOPENED TO TRAFFIC AROUND 9 A.M.

