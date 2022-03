PERRY CREEK BRIDGE CLOSED AFTER FIRE

THE BRIDGE OVER PERRY CREEK ON WEST 19TH STREET IS CLOSED THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING AFTER A REPORTED FIRE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO THE BLAZE AT 3:24 A.M. THE FIRE WAS EXTINGUISHED AND ENGINEERS ARE ASSESSING THE SAFETY OF THE BRIDGE.

MOTORISTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO FOLLOW THE POSTED DETOUR.