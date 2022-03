ORGAN & TISSUE DONORS HELP SAVE LIVES

APRIL IS NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH TO INSPIRE PEOPLE TO BECOME ORGAN DONORS.

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL OF SIOUX CITY JOINED THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK THURSDAY IN A “DONATE LIFE” FLAG RAISING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE DONOR FAMILIES AND TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS.

JOHN JORGENSEN IS DONATION SERVICES COORDINATOR OF THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK:

JORGENSEN SAYS DESPITE THE PANDEMIC, ORGAN DONORS HELPED SAVE MANY LIVES IN IOWA THIS PAST YEAR:

HE SAYS JUST ONE ORGAN DONOR CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN MANY LIVES:

IT’S SIMPLE TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR WITH MANY IOWANS DOING THAT WHEN THEY RENEW OR OBTAIN THEIR DRIVERS LICENSE.

OVER SEVENTY PER CENT OF ADULTS IN IOWA ARE REGISTERED ORGAN DONORS.

YOU MAY REGISTER ONLINE AT IOWA DONOR NETWORK DOT ORG.