NORTH SIOUX CITY RECEIVES FUNDING FOR STREET PROJECT

THE CITY OF NORTH SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN AWARDED $17-MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL GRANT FUNDING FOR THE NORTHSHORE DRIVE REALIGNMENT PROJECT.

THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE LAND AND TO CONSTRUCT INFRASTRUCTURE, INCLUDING A NEW ROAD, WATER LINE, AND SEWER LINES.

THE NORTHSHORE DRIVE REALIGNMENT PROJECT WILL ALLEVIATE TRAFFIC CONGESTION AND SAFETY ISSUES BY CREATING AN ADDITIONAL ROAD NORTH OF EXISTING NORTHSHORE DRIVE.

THE PROJECT WILL RESULT IN IMPROVED TRAFFIC FLOW AND SAFER COMMUTES FOR THOSE COMING TO NORTH SIOUX CITY AND THE DAKOTA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT.