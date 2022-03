THUNE SAYS I-R-S CUSTOMER SERVICE NEEDS IMPROVEMENT

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE USED A FLOOR SPEECH TO POINT OUT PROBLEMS WITH THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IN DEALING WITH TAXPAYERS AND THEIR RETURNS:

IRS4 OC……….EVER EXPERIENCED. :29

THUNE SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PROPOSED A HUGE INCREASE IN THE SIZE AND SCOPE OF THE IRS:

IRS5 OC……… TAXPAYER SERVICES :15

THUNE SAYS HE IS THE CO-SPONSOR OF A BILL THAT WOULD IMPROVE IRS SERVICES AND TAX COLLECTIONS:

IRS6 OC………TAXPAYER RIGHTS :19

THE FEDERAL TAX DEADLINE THIS YEAR IS MONDAY, APRIL 18TH.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed story