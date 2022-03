NAVY PROPOSAL WOULD DECOMMISSION U.S.S. SIOUX CITY

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY AND 8 OTHER LITTORAL COMBAT SHIPS ARE AMONG TWO DOZEN SHIPS THE U.S. NAVY IS CONSIDERING DECOMMISSIONING IN A BUDGET SAVING MOVE TO MODERNIZE THE REST OF THE FLEET.

THE NAVY PROPOSAL IS IN ITS BUDGET REQUEST WHICH PRIORITIZES NEW AIRCRAFT CARRIERS AND BALLISTIC MISSILE SUBMARINES.

THE NAVY’S PLAN IS TO ELIMINATE FIVE CRUISERS, NINE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIPS, FOUR LANDING DOCK SHIPS, TWO SUBMARINES, TWO OILERS AND TWO EXPEDITIONARY TRANSFER DOCKS.

THAT WOULD SAVE THE NAVY AN ESTIMATED 3.6 BILLION DOLLARS.

THE NINE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIPS, INCLUDING THE SIOUX CITY, ARE THE FREEDOM CLASS VARIANT, WHICH WAS FOUND TO HAVE A MAJOR FLAW WITH ITS COMBINING GEAR THAT TRANSFERS POWER FROM THE SHIP’S ENGINES TO ITS WATER JETS.

SOME MEMBERS OF CONGRESS HAVE ALREADY SPOKEN OUT AGAINST THE PROPOSAL