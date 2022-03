MORNINGSIDE GREENHOUSE HELPS GROW AG DEPARTMENT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY’S AGRICULTURAL PROGRAM CONTINUES TO GROW, WITH A NEW GREENHOUSE GIVING STUDENTS SOME HANDS ON GROWING EXPERIENCE.

DEPARTMENT HEAD DR. TOM PAULSEN SAYS THE ROSEN AG CENTER AND LAGS GREENHOUSE HAS SPACE FOR MANY DIFFERENT PROJECTS AND MODERN TECHNOLOGY TO HELP GROW THEM;

ANOTHER PROJECT INVOLVES USING FISH TO HELP GROW A CROP.

SENIOR GAGE DEWSBURY EXPLAINS THAT PROCESS:

HE SAYS THAT’S USED TO GROW LETTUCE AND OTHER LEAFY GREENS THAT ARE IN TURN SOLD TO THE CAMPUS FOOD SERVICE OR LOCAL STORES:

SOPHOMORE TRISTAN MLNARIK WILL BE USING THE NEW GREENHOUSE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS:

THE ROSEN AG CENTER AND LAGS GREENHOUSE IS LOCATED ON THE FORMER SITE OF THE OLD LONGFELLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILDING.