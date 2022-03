FREEDOM PARK MILITARY EXHIBIT PLANS BEGIN TO TAKE SHAPE

PLANS ON WHAT KIND OF MILITARY AND VETERANS RELATED EXHIBITS WILL BE DISPLAYED IN THE FUTURE AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WERE DISCUSSED WEDNESDAY.

FREEDOM PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS DISCUSSION CENTERED ON VARIOUS POSSIBILITIES FOR THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD & DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER:

BLUEWATER STUDIO OUT OF GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN HAS BEEN HIRED BY THE BOARD OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK TO CREATE THE EXHIBITS FOR THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER:

NEWHOUSE SAYS THAT MAY INCLUDE CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AREA RESIDENTS WHO MAY HAVE SOME ITEMS OF INTEREST:

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK PLANS TO HAVE EXHIBITS ON EVERY WAR AND MILITARY CONFLICT THAT THE UNITED STATES HAS TAKEN PART IN.