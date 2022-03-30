FATAL S-U-V COLLISION NEAR HULL, IOWA

A collision between two S-U-V’S north of Hull, Iowa has claimed the life of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota man.

The Sioux County Sheriff says a westbound vehicle driven by 22-year-old Noah Salentiny of Sioux Falls turned left into the path of an oncoming eastbound S-U-V driven by 31-year-old Jillian Meyer of Boyden, Iowa.on 290th Street.

The two vehicles collided and Salentiny’s vehicle went into a ditch and rolled.

Salentiny was taken by the Hull Ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, Iowa where he died from his injuries.

Meyer was driven by private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. two miles north of Hull.