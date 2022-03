POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A PAIR OF INMATES WHO ESCAPED THEIR WORK RELEASE JOBSITE IN YANKTON.

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD GAIGE MCCUNE AND 21-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY MCDONALD VANISHED ON TUESDAY.

MCCUNE IS WHITE, ABOUT FIVE-FOOT-SEVEN AND 190 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES.

MCDONALD IS WHITE, ABOUT SIX-FEET TALL AND 165 POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES.

THEY WERE BEING HELD ON BURGLARY, GRAND THEFT, DWI AND OTHER CHARGES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE MEN’S WHEREABOUTS IS URGED TO CALL POLICE.