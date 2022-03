SIOUX CITY SHOOTING SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN A SHOOTING THIS MORNING IN THE CITY’S NEAR NORTHSIDE.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 10 A.M.:

JEREMY MCCLURE1 OC…GUNSHOT WOUNDS. :13

THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AT MERCYONE WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS WALKING IN THE 700 BLOCK OF 18TH STREET WHEN HE WAS CONFRONTED BY THE SUSPECT WHO STARTED A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIM, THEN PULLED A HANDGUN AND SHOT THE VICTIM.

THE VICTIM RAN FROM THE SCENE AND WAS LOCATED AT 16TH AND JACKSON.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A 6 FOOT TALL BLACK MALE IN A GREY HOODIE WITH DREADLOCKS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE IDENTITY OF THE SUSPECT IS ASKED TO CALL THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).