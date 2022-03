MORE BIRD FLU REPORTED IN IOWA

TWO MORE COMMERCIAL BIRD FLOCKS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED WITH THE AVIAN FLU.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG ANNOUNCED THAT A GUTHRIE COUNTY LAYER FACILITY WITH ONE-POINT-FIVE MILLION BIRDS AND A HAMILTON COUNTY TURKEY FACILITY WITH 28-THOUSAND BIRDS ARE INFECTED.

NAIG SAYS THIS YEAR’S OUTBREAK IS BEING CARRIED IN THE WILD BIRD POPULATION. THAT IS MIGRATING ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND ARE INDEPENDENT WILD BIRD INTRODUCTIONS INTO THESE OPERATIONS.

NAIG SAYS IT DOES NOT APPEAR THERE IS ANY FACILITY TO FACILITY SPREAD NOW AND THEY WANT TO KEEP IT THAT WAY.

STATE VETERINARIAN JEFF KAISAND SAYS PROTOCOL REQUIRES THE BIRDS TO BE DESTROYED WITHIN 24 HOURS ONCE THE BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED.

HE SAYS THEY ARE HELPING PRODUCERS ACCOMPLISH THAT GOAL:

MORE THAN SEVEN MILLION BIRDS HAVE NOW BEEN IMPACTED.