MILLER SURVIVES ELECTION FORM CHALLENGE

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS SURVIVED A CHALLENGE OF HIS NOMINATING FORMS FOR THE JUNE PRIMARY BALLOT — BUT JUST BARELY.

THE STATE OBJECTION PANEL HAS UPHELD SOME OBJECTIONS TO PEOPLE WHO SIGNED MILLER’S NOMINATING PETITIONS AND WROTE DOWN A POST OFFICE BOX NUMBER INSTEAD OF THE PHYSICAL ADDRESS OF THEIR RESIDENCE.

HOWEVER, THE PANEL FOUND MILLER HAD SUBMITTED ENOUGH SIGNATURES IN 18 COUNTIES — AND IN DRAMATIC FASHION THE FINAL COUNTY’S TALLY SHOWED HE HAD JUST ONE SIGNATURE TO SPARE.

MILLER3 OC………OF THE CAMPAIGN.” :13

MILLER IS RUNNING FOR AN 11TH TERM AS ATTORNEY GENERAL.

A CHALLENGE AGAINST DISTRICT ONE REPUBLICAN STATE HOUSE CANDIDATE KYLE KUEHL WAS UPHELD THOUGH.

CHALLENGES AGAINST SIX OTHER CANDIDATES INCLUDING DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE HOPEFUL ABBY FINKENAUER WERE REJECTED.

A CHALLENGE AGAINST DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE MIKE FRANKEN WAS WITHDRAWN.

…………………………