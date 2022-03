GRASSLEY MUM ON SUPREME COURT NOMINEE VOTE

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ISN’T SAYING HOW HE WILL VOTE ON SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN SAYS HE DOESN’T THINK HE WILL MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT BEFORE NEXT MONDAY. GRASSLEY SAYS HE IS CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH THE RECORDS AND 35-TO-40 HOURS OF THE HEARINGS.

HE SAYS HE COULDN’T BE IN ATTENDANCE ALL THE TIME DUE TO OTHER COMMITTEE MATTERS.

THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO VOTE ON JACKSON MONDAY. SO FAR, NO DEMOCRATS HAVE INDICATED THEY WILL OPPOSE HER AND NO REPUBLICANS HAVE SAID THEY WILL SUPPORT HER.