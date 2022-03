SD HOUSE PANEL VOTES AGAINST IMPEACHING ATTY GENERAL

SOUTH DAKOTA’S HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE HAS VOTED 6-2 AGAINST IMPEACHING STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

RAVNSBORG WAS DRIVING A CAR THAT STRUCK AND FATALLY INJURED JOE BOEVER AS BOEVER WALKED ALONG THE SHOULDER OF A U.S.HIGHWAY 14 THE NIGHT OF SEPTEMBER 12TH NEAR HIGHMORE.

RAVNSBORG LATER PLEADED NO-CONTEST TO USING A CELLPHONE WHILE DRIVING AND MAKING AN ILLEGAL LANE CHANGE.,

BUT THE PANEL MONDAY FOUND THAT NEITHER OF THE MISDEMEANORS COMMITTED BY RAVNSBORG WERE CONDUCTED IN HIS OFFICE OR BY HIS OFFICE.

HE WAS DRIVING BACK TO HIS HOME IN PIERRE FROM A G-O-P POLITICAL EVENT AT REDFIELD WHEN HIS CAR STRUCK BOEVER.

THE FULL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RETURNS TO PIERRE ON APRIL 12TH TO DECIDE WHETHER TO IMPEACH RAVNSBORG.

THE STATE SENATE THEN MUST WAIT AT LEAST 20 DAYS TO BEGIN A TRIAL AND WOULD NEED A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY TO CONVICT HIM..