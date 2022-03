MARCH EXPECTED TO SET IOWA SPORTS BETTING RECORD

MARCH IS EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER RECORD MONTH FOR SPORTS GAMBLING IN THE STATE. WHILE IT’S NEW AND GROWING, IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS IT DOESN’T APPEAR SPORTS BETTING IS EATING INTO LOTTERY REVENUE.

NEUBAUER SAYS THOSE WHO ILLEGALLY BET MONEY ON SPORTS NOW HAVE A LEGAL OUTLET.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE CROSSOVER OF PEOPLE USING MONEY TO BET ON SPORTS THAT THEY MIGHT HAVE USED FOR LOTTERY TICKETS APPEARS MINIMAL.

MARCH OF 2021 SAW THE MOST MONEY EVER BET ON SPORTS GAMBLING IN IOWA, AND STATE REGULATORS BELIEVE THAT THE RECORD COULD BE BROKEN ONCE THE BETS ARE ALL TALLIED UP AT THE END OF THIS MONTH.

