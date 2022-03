LOCAL AG OFFICIALS REMAIN WATCHFUL OF BIRD FLU

IOWA AGRICULTURE OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO DEAL WITH A RISE IN CASES OF AVIAN INFLUENZA, OR BIRD FLU IN THE REGION.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICIAL JOEL DE JONG SAYS WHILE THERE HAVEN’T BEEN ANY LOCAL CASES IN THE METRO REGION, BIRD FLU HAS IMPACTED NEIGHBORING BUENA VISTA COUNTY:

PRODUCERS CONTINUE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO STOP POTENTIAL; BIRD FLU SPREAD:

IOWA AGRICULTURE SECRETARY HAS IMPOSED A 30-DAY MORATORIUM ON EXHIBITIONS OF BIRDS.

DE JONG SAYS IF THE NUMBER OF INFECTED FLOCKS CONTINUE TO RISE, IT WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR COUNTY FAIRS THIS SUMMER.

THE SEVENTH CASE IN THE STATE IS IN A COMMERCIAL FLOCK OF ADOLESCENT HENS IN NORTHERN IOWA’S FRANKLIN COUNTY.

THE FLOCK HAS NEARLY 250-THOUSAND YOUNG HENS. WITH ALL OF THE BIRDS TO BE DESTROYED TO PREVENT THE DISEASE FROM SPREADING.