CHALLENGES FILED AGAINST 8 IOWA POLITICAL CANDIDATES

CHALLENGES HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST EIGHT CANDIDATES SEEKING POLITICAL OFFICE IN IOWA,.

THAT INCLUDES REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE LEADER JACK WHITVER SEEKING RE-ELECTION IN DISTRICT 23, AS WELL AS DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATES MIKE FRANKEN AND ABBY FINKENAUER, AND STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE CANDIDATES ANTHONY LABRUNA AND KEN ROZENBOOM ALSO HAVE OBJECTIONS FILED AGAINST THEIR CANDIDACY, ALONG WITH REPUBLICAN STATE HOUSE CANDIDATES KYLE KUEHL AND JEFF SHIPLEY.

THE STATE OBJECTION PANEL, COMPRISED OF IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER, AND STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND, WILL CONVENE TUESDAY TO REVIEW THE CHALLENGES TO THE CANDIDATE’S NOMINATION PETITIONS.

THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR 10 A.M. IN ROOM G-15 ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE IOWA CAPITOL IN DES MOINES.