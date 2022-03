CAR TRUCK CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF SPENCER, IA MAN

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION MONDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX COUNTY..

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 71-YEAR OLD CURTIS BROWNMILLER WAS FATALLY INJURED WHEN HIS CAR RAN INTO THE BACK OF A TRUCK THAT HAD STOPPED TO TURN AT THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 18 AND INDIAN AVENUE NEAR HULL.

BROWNMILLER’S VEHICLE ENDED UP IN A NEARBY FIELD.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS BOTH VEHICLES WERE WESTBOUND WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK, 43-YEAR-OLD JEFFREY VERHOEF OF HULL, WAS NOT INJURED.