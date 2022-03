MORE PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO CALL FOR AN END TO THE MASK MANDATE AMONG THE NATION’S AIRLINES.

EXPERTS SAY THERE’S MORE THREAT OF THE VIRUS SPREADING IN THE AIRPORT THAN THE ACTUAL AIRCRAFT.

THAT’S WHERE YOU HAVE PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER STANDING IN CLOSE LINES.

THE HEADS OF BOTH AMERICAN AND SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAVE SHOT A LETTER TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYING THE SCIENCE CLEARLY SUPPORTS LIFTING THE MASK MANDATE.