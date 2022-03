SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED ALL REMAINING BILLS INTO LAW PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE THIS SESSION..

THE FINAL 9 MEASURES SIGNED BY THE GOVERNOR INCLUDE PROVIDING FOR TICKET-IN, TICKET-OUT VIDEO LOTTERY, PROVISIONS REGARDING LIVESTOCK IDENTIFICATION, AND GRANTS IMMUNITY FROM CERTAIN LIABILITIES FOR CAMPING ACTIVITIES.

GOVERNOR NOEM SIGNED A TOTAL OF 246 BILLS INTO LAW AND VETOED FOUR THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION.