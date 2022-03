NO CHARGES YET IN NEBRASKA STREET SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE BURGLARY SUSPECT THAT WAS SHOT IN A MARCH 21ST HOME INVASION IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET REMAINS HOSPITALIZED.

A SECOND SUSPECT WHO FLED THE SCENE HAS NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.

POLICE SAY TWO MEN ARMED WITH GUNS REPORTEDLY APPROACHED THAT RESIDENCE AND CONFRONTED THE MALE OCCUPANT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY WHEN ONE OF THE SUSPECTS FIRED AT THE RESIDENT, HE ARMED HIMSELF AND SHOT BACK, STRIKING THE PERSON OUTSIDE.

THAT PERSON FLED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME AND THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.