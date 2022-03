FORTENBERRY RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS

NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE EFFECTIVE MARCH 31ST.

FORTENBERRY RESIGNED SATURDAY AFTER A CALIFORNIA JURY HAD CONVICTED HIM OF LYING TO FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ABOUT AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN DONATION FROM A FOREIGN NATIONAL.

HE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF ONE COUNT OF FALSIFYING AND CONCEALING MATERIAL FACTS AND TWO COUNTS OF MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM AN OCTOBER INDICTMENT AFTER AUTHORITIES SAID HE LIED TO FBI AGENTS IN TWO SEPARATE INTERVIEWS ABOUT HIS KNOWLEDGE OF AN ILLEGAL $30,000 CONTRIBUTION FROM HIS CAMPAIGN FROM A FOREIGN BILLIONAIRE.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY AND GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAD ALL CALLED FOR THE 1ST DISTRICT REPUBLICAN TO RESIGN AFTER HE WAS CONVICTED.

FORTENBERRY HAS SERVED NEBRASKA IN CONGRESS SINCE 2005.

UNDER NEBRASKA STATE LAW, RICKETTS HAS TO SCHEDULE A SPECIAL ELECTION WITHIN 90 DAYS ONCE A CONGRESSIONAL SEAT BECOMES VACANT.

EACH POLITICAL PARTY GETS TO PICK A NOMINEE WHO WILL RUN TO SERVE THE REMAINDER OF THE CONGRESSIONAL MEMBER’S TERM.

STATE SENATOR MIKE FLOOD, A REPUBLICAN; AND STATE SENATOR PATTY PANSING BROOKS, A DEMOCRAT, WILL BOTH RUN IN THE SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE SEAT AND ALSO RUN IN NOVEMBER SO THEY CAN SERVE THE SUBSEQUENT TERM.

NEBRASKA’S PRIMARY IS MAY 10TH.

BECAUSE COUNTIES HAVE ALREADY MAILED BALLOTS TO MILITARY MEMBERS SERVING ABROAD AND OTHER ABSENTEE VOTERS, IT’S TOO LATE TO REMOVE FORTENBERRY’S NAME FROM THE PRIMARY BALLOT.