WORKS OF ART BY MANY LOCAL ARTISTS WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER THIS FRIDAY.

THE ART CENTER’S ERIN WEBBER DREESZEN SAYS IT’S TIME FOR ARTCETERA 2022:

THE EXHIBITION ACTUALLY OPENED ON FEBRUARY 25TH TO GIVE POTENTIAL COLLECTORS AND GENERAL VIEWERS AMPLE TIME TO VIEW THE WORKS.

THE ART AUCTION IS AN IMPORTANT FUND RAISER FOR THE ART CENTER:

THE TICKETED EVENT RUNS FRIDAY FROM 6:00 TO 9:00 P.M. AT THE ART CENTER.