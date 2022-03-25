Kleinhesselink earns All-American status

Briar Cliff men’s basketball’s Jaden Kleinhesselink capped off his 2021-22 season Thursday with All-American honors. Kleinhesselink was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American.

Kleinhesselink guided the Chargers to the program’s third GPAC Regular Season Championship and to the team’s 25th appearance at the NAIA National Tournament. The Chargers were last at the national tournament in 2018-19 season, which was Kleinhesselink’s freshman season at the Cliff.

Kleinhesselink started in all 31 games for the Cliff and averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He scored in double-figures in 21 games and poured in over 20 points five times. He scored a season high 24 points in a win over Dakota Wesleyan when he went 11-for-20 from the field with five boards and three assists. He became the 46th member of the BC men’s basketball 1,000-point club and sits 25th in career points with 1,340.

In 11 games against teams ranked inside the top-25 or receiving votes, Kleinhesselink averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He shot 57.4% from the field and 51.0% from deep with 25 3-pointers.

“I’m really proud and happy for Jaden to be named a NAIA All-American,” said head coach Mark Svagera . “This is a well-deserved honor, Jaden’s one of the hardest working guys we’ve had here over the last decade, so to see that work pay off not only for our team having a great season, but for him having an unbelieve individual season as well is rewarding. This is a prestigious honors, if you look at it there are thousands of players in the NAIA and there’s only a select few that are named All-American. It’s something that Jaden should certainly be proud of, but also something our program is incredibly proud of as well.”

Kleinhesselink is a four-time all-GPAC player and was named to the all-conference first team this season. He becomes the fourth All-American under head coach Mark Svagera , joining Jay Wolfe, Erich Erdman and Jackson Lamb .

