THE IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAS DROPPED ONCE AGAIN.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT REPORTS THE RATE FELL TO THREE-AND-A-HALF PERCENT.

IT HAD BEEN THREE-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT IN JANUARY.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED IOWANS WAS DOWN 3300 TO 59-THOUSAND-400.

THE REPORT SHOWS THE NUMBER OF WORKING IOWANS INCREASED BY 91-HUNDRED IN FEBRUARY AND IS UP MORE THAN 33-THOUSAND COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR.

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN FEBRUARY 2021 WAS FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT.