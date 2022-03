WORK WILL SOON RESUME ON THE INGLESIDE AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT BETWEEN 18TH AND 21ST STREET FOR THE 2022 CONSTRUCTION SEASON.

THE CONTRACTOR PLANS TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON APRIL 4TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.

THE REMAINING WORK TO BE COMPLETED INCLUDES DRIVEWAY AND SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT, GRADING, SEEDING, AND CLEANUP.

THE REMAINING WORK WILL CLOSE INGLESIDE AVENUE FROM 18TH STREET TO 21ST STREET TO THRU TRAFFIC AND IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY MAY.