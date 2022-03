NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY WAS FOUND GUILTY THURSDAY OF LYING TO THE F-B-I DURING AN INVESTIGATION.

FORTENBERRY WAS CONVICTED IN A LOS ANGELES COURTROOM ON ONE COUNT OF SCHEMING TO FALSIFY OR CONCEAL MATERIAL FACTS AND TWO COUNTS OF MAKING A FALSE STATEMENT TO A GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

PROSECUTORS SAID FORTENBERRY LIED TO INVESTIGATORS THAT WERE LOOKING INTO FOREIGN CONTRIBUTIONS MADE TO THE REPUBLICAN’S 2016 CAMPAIGN.

HE WILL BE SENTENCED ON JUNE 28TH.