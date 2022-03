PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS ENDED THE OPEN BURNING BAN THAT HAS BEEN IN EFFECT THE PAST THREE AND A HALF WEEKS.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL SAYS LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER FILED A REQUEST ON BEHALF OF COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS TO END THE BAN.

RECENT SIGNIFICANT RAIN AND SNOW REDUCED THE RISK OF BRUSH FIRES IN THE COUNTY.

BURN BANS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR WOODBURY, MONONA, CHEROKEE, IDA AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA.