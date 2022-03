ART CENTER REFILLS ITS TIME CAPSULE

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS REFILLED ITS TIME CAPSULE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ATRIUM LABYRINTH,

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THE ORIGINAL CAPSULE WAS SEALED IN 1998 DURING THE 1ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE NEW ART CENTER AND WAS OPENED ON MARCH 1ST OF THIS YEAR ON THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY:

CHILDREN RECENTLY HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH TEACHERS AND CREATE ARTWORKS IMAGINING WHAT THEY MAY LOOK LIKE IN 25 YEARS.

THOSE ARTWORKS, ALONG WITH OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST INCLUDING SOME FROM THE ORIGINAL CAPSULE WERE PLACED BACK IN THE TIME CAPSULE AND SEALED UNTIL 2047.

THE ITEMS ARE INTENDED TO PROVIDE SIOUX CITYANS OF THE FUTURE A SNAPSHOT OF LIFE AT THE ART CENTER IN 2022.