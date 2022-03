REYNDERS CELEBRATES GROWTH OF MORNINGSIDE AG DEPARTMENT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT JOHN REYNDERS CELEBRATED AG WEEK AND THE GROWTH OF THE UNIVERSITY’S AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT BY DRIVING A TRACTOR ON CAMPUS THIS (THURSDAY) AFTERNOON.

REYNDERS IS RETIRING AS PRESIDENT OF THE SCHOOL AFTER 22 YEARS AND JOKED HE WAS A LITTLE NERVOUS ABOUT GETTING BACK BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE BIG TRACTOR:

TRACTOR1 OC…FUN FOR ME. :18

HE IS PARTICULARLY PROUD OF THE EXPANSION OF THE AG DEPARTMENT OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS:

TRACTOR2 OC……IN FACILITIES. :16

AS HE ENTERS HIS FINAL COUPLE OF MONTHS AT MORNINGSIDE, REYNDERS HAS BEEN REFLECTING ON HOW THE CAMPUS HAS CHANGED SINCE HE BECAME PRESIDENT 22 YEARS AGO:

TRACTOR3 OC………YEARS AHEAD. :30

THIS WAS THE THIRD YEARS REYNDERS HAS DRIVEN A TRACTOR ON CAMPUS TO CELEBRATE AGRICULTURE.