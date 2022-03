RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOST ARCHAEOLOGY DIG

THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM WILL HOST A SIX-DAY ARCHAEOLOGY DIG NEXT MONTH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE STATE ARCHAEOLOGIST FROM APRIL 21ST TO THE 26.

THE FIELDWORK WILL INCLUDE MAPPING, SHOVEL TESTING, AND EXCAVATIONS THROUGHOUT THE WEST FIELD OF THE MILWAUKEE RAILROAD SHOPS HISTORIC DISTRICT NEAR RIVERSIDE.

THE PURPOSE OF THE DIG IS TO INVESTIGATE THE SITE FOR EVIDENCE OF TEMPORARY WORKER CAMPS DATING BACK TO 1916.

PAST DIGS HAVE DOCUMENTED SEVERAL TEMPORARY CAMPS LOCATED DIRECTLY ADJACENT TO GRADED RAILWAY LAND, THE RAIL YARD, AND HISTORIC BUILDINGS.

WORKERS OCCUPIED TEMPORARY WORKER CAMPS WHILE BUILDING THE RAILROAD REPAIR SHOPS IN THE EARLY 20TH CENTURY WITH OVER 300 WORKERS, MANY ITALIAN, EMPLOYED AT THE HEIGHT OF CONSTRUCTION.

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS ARE INVITED TO WORK ALONGSIDE A TEAM OF AT LEAST THREE PROFESSIONAL ARCHAEOLOGISTS FROM THE STATE.

YOU MAY REGISTER FOR A DAY AT DIGGINGFORRAILROADHISTORY.ORG.