OEHLERKING NAMED GOLDEN APPLE RECIPIENT FOR MARCH

MARYANN OEHLERKING IS OUR MARCH WINNER OF THE GOLDEN APPLE EDUCATOR AWARD.

OEHLERKING HAS BEEN THE PRINCIPAL AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME OPPORTUNITY SCHOOL SINCE 2020 AND TAUGHT THERE IN 2019.

PRIOR TO THAT SHE SERVED AS THE ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL AT UMOHO PUBLIC SCHOOL IN MACY NEBRASKA WHERE FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE YEARS SHE RECEIVED THE NEBRASKA BEST AWARD FOR HER INVOLVEMENT IN PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS, COMMUNITY AND SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT AND SERVICE.

NOW AT THE OPPORTUNITY SCHOOL, SHE OVERSEES AN ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL OFFERING EDUCATION TO CHILDREN WITH A VARIETY OF SPECIAL NEEDS.

THOSE NOMINATING HER SAY OEHLERKING IS ALWAYS RESEARCHING AND EMPLOYING INSTRUCTIONAL METHODS THAT WILL INTRIGUE AND INSPIRE THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS.

SHE PRODUCTIVELY SUPPORTS; AND COLLABORATES WITH HER COLLEAGUES OFFERING SOUND ADVICE THAT TRANSFORMS INSTRUCTION AND SUPPORT.