DOWNTOWN GAS LINE LEAK CONTAINED IN LE MARS

A GAS LEAK THAT CLOSED TRAFFIC TO PART OF DOWNTOWN LE MARS WEDNESDAY HAS BEEN CONTAINED.

FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS IT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 10 A.M. WHEN A CREW WAS WORKING IN THE ALLEY OFF OF 1ST AVENUE NORTHWEST AND PLYMOUTH STREET.

CHIEF SCHIPPER SAYS THE GAS LEVEL STARTED TO REACH A DANGEROUS LEVEL IN THE BUILDING.

SCHIPPER SAYS THE FRONTIER BUILDING WAS MADE SAFE AND A CREW FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY BEGAN REPAIRS ON THE GAS LINE:

THE LINE ONLY FED THE FRONTIER BUILDING.

ORANGE CITY FIRE RESCUE ALSO SENT MUTUAL AID TO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION.

SCHIPPER SAYS THERE WAS A SECOND GAS LEAK CALL NEAR AMERICAN BANK THAT WAS DEALT WITH, AS WELL AS A MEDICAL CALL, SO THE FIREFIGHTER STAFF WAS KEPT BUSY.