BIRD FLU MAY CAUSE POULTRY BAN AT COUNTY FAIRS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS ISSUED AN ORDER CANCELLING ALL LIVE BIRD EXHIBITIONS AT COUNTY FAIRS AND OTHER GATHERINGS OF BIRDS DUE TO THE OUTBREAK OF AVIAN INFLUENZA.

THE ORDER ALSO PROHIBITS LIVE BIRDS FROM BEING SOLD OR TRANSFERRED AT LIVESTOCK AUCTION MARKETS, SWAP MEETS AND EXOTIC SALES.

THE DEPARTMENT’S ORDER BEGINS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EFFECTIVE FOR A MINIMUM OF 30 DAYS, AND UNTIL 30 DAYS HAS PASSED WITHOUT A CONFIRMATION OF A NEW INFECTION OF BIRD FLU IN DOMESTIC POULTRY IN IOWA.

IOWA CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN SIX MILLION BIRDS IMPACTED BY HPAI ACROSS FIVE COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD POULTRY FLOCKS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF ILLNESS IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES SHOULD ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AT (515) 281-5305.