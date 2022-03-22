Thomas More (Ky.) 82 def. Central Methodist (Mo.) 62

Thomas More (Ky.) used lights out shooting, 50.0% from the floor and 34.8% from deep, to advance to the program’s second straight national championship game; defeating Central Methodist (Mo.) 82-62. A 14-0 run in the last five minutes of the first half propelled Thomas More to the win. The Saints outscored the Eagles 27-16 in the third quarter, to build upon their 10-point halftime lead and take control of the contest. Thomas More led by as many as 26 in the second half, led by the play of Alexah Chrisman who had 18 points, two blocks, and two steals to pace the Saints. | Box Score

Season Records: Thomas More 31-4 | Central Methodist 31-6

Game Highlights

· Down 34-30 with 5:14 to go in the half, Thomas More used a 14-0 run the rest of the second quarter to take a 10-point 44-34 lead into the locker room. They would never relinquish that lead the rest of the contest.

· Thomas More improves to 9-1 all-time in the NAIA tournament. Central Methodist falls to 14-9.

· The 50.0% field goal percentage on the night eclipses their season average of 45% on the season for Thomas More.

· The Saints bench came to play tonight, outscoring the CMU bench 35-8.

· Three Saints scored in double digits tonight, led by Alexah Chrisman who had 18. Kelly Brenner and Taylor Clos both recorded 14 points, and Alex Smith led the team with six rebounds.

· Daryna Bachkarova led Central Methodist with 19 points on the game, Kedranea Addison grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

· Thomas More becomes the first team to make back-to-back appearances in the NAIA Women’s Basektball National Championship game since Marian (Ind.) did it in 2016 and 2017.