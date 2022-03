SIOUXLAND Y ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLAN

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S NORM WAITT SR. YMCA IS EXPANDING.

THE Y HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD AN EXPANSION INCLUDING THREE TO FOUR NEW CLASSROOMS FOR CHILDCARE AND SCHOOL AGE PROGRAMMING, AS WELL AS AN INDOOR PLAYGROUND AREA.

THE EXPANSION WILL PROVIDE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME CARE FOR CHILDREN AGES 6 WEEKS THROUGH 12 YEARS OLD ALONG WITH NONTRADITIONAL TIMES TO INCLUDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CARE THROUGH THE EVENING AND EARLY MORNINGS.

PHASE 1 IS UNDERWAY AND INCLUDES RENOVATING ROOMS IN THE CURRENT FACILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE NEW PROGRAMMING

LATER PHASES INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION OF AN 11,000 SQUARE FOOT EXPANSION TO THE EAST OF THE CURRENT FACILITY.

THE Y SAYS THE PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO TWO YEARS AND HINGES ON COMMUNITY SUPPORT.

A CAPITAL CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY FOR THIS $4 MILLION PROJECT AND AN OPERATIONAL CAMPAIGN FOR AN ADDITIONAL $2-3 MILLION DOLLARS.

NEW CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START AFTER THE MAJORITY OF THE FUNDRAISING HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

THE OPENING DATE IS SET FOR JANUARY OF 2024.